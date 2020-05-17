New emergency rule could mean jail time for Stay-at-Home order violators

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Not following the rules of Gov. JB Pritzker's Stay-at-Home order could mean criminal charges.

According to the governor's office, a new emergency rule was filed Friday. It is meant to provide an additional enforcement tool for high-risk businesses like bars, restaurants, salons and gyms that refuse to comply.

"Under the rule, if local law enforcement or the ISP cannot get compliance from a business owner they can issue a citation to the business owner," said Pritzker's Press Secretary, Jordan Abudayyeh.

"Only businesses that pose a serious risk to public health and refuse to comply with health regulations would be issued a citation. The rule gives law enforcement a tool that may be more appropriate and less severe than closing the business altogether," she continued.

The new rule means any violators are subject to punishment under a current IDPH Act, that lists the offense as a Class A misdemeanor. That is the most serious misdemeanor, which could result in 364 days in jail and a $2,500 fine.

Rep. John Cabello of Machesney Park said he's fighting what he calls the criminalization of non-compliance with the health rules.

"The Constitution of the United States is under siege here in Illinois. We have a dictator governor who is weaponizing our Department of Public Health," said Cabello.

Cabello said this change of enforcement is up for a vote Wednesday in the General Assembly.

On Friday, two local sheriffs said they would not enforce the governor's Stay-at-Home order. Winnebago Co. Sheriff Gary Caruana and Ogle Co. Sheriff Brian VanVickle said it was not law and the order exceeds his authority as governor.