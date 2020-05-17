New COVID-19 cases reported in Boone, DeKalb and Carroll counties

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WREX) -- Four local county health departments in northern Illinois are adding to its list of new coronavirus cases Sunday.

Boone County Health Department reported 17 new cases Sunday, a day after reporting 8 new cases. Boone County now has a total of 305 confirmed cases and it remains at 14 deaths and 73 people who have recovered from the virus. None of the county's new cases are residents or staff members of Symphony Northwoods or Park Place of Belvidere.

The DeKalb County Health Department is also reporting more than a dozen new cases in its area. Health staff said 13 additional cases were reported Sunday, bringing its total to 263 and 2 deaths.

Carroll County Health Department also announced a new positive case. Health officials said a teenager tested positive, which makes the second teen to contract the virus in Carroll County. Overall, the county sits at 13 confirmed cases and 2 deaths. 10 residents have recovered from the disease.

In addition to northern Illinois counties reporting new cases, Winnebago County surpassed 1,500 confirmed cases and reported 57 new positive cases Sunday. This adds to its total now at 1,501 positive cases, including 348 recoveries and 41 deaths.

Boone, DeKalb, Carroll and Winnebago counties did not report any new deaths Sunday.