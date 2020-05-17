Juvenile faces charges in shooting death of teen in Kane County

ELGIN (WREX) -- A juvenile faces charges in connection with a shooting death of a 16-year-old from Elgin.

Kane County State's Attorney Joe McMahon and Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley made the announcement Sunday.

The incident happened Saturday around 7:30 p.m. in a home near St. Charles and Villa streets on Elgin's east side.

Authorities said a 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the juvenile discharged a gun killing the victim. The juvenile is in the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center.

No other information was released about the incident. The Elgin Police Department is conducting the investigation.