Just a chat: Calls offered for older adults staying home

DALLAS (AP) --Some groups in the U.S. are making regular phone calls to older adults to help ease loneliness during the pandemic.

For 81-year-old Dell Kaplan, the offer to get calls from a stranger just to chat was immediately appealing.

The suburban Dallas resident is missing meals with friends, family get-togethers and going to adult learning classes. As part of a program being offered by the city of Plano, someone is calling her every other week.

She and volunteer Holly Ryckman have found common ground in talking about their city and isolating at home. Ryckman said the calls have been "a gift" for her.