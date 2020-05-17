Illinois reports 1,734 new coronavirus cases, 51 more deaths

CHICAGO (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting fewer new coronavirus cases Sunday than reported across the state on Saturday.

Illinois is now reporting 1,734 new cases of the virus on Sunday in which brings the state's total number of cases to 94,191. Officials reported 2,088 new cases on Saturday and 2,432 Friday.

IDPH also reported 51 new deaths related to COVID-19 that now adds to the the state's death toll of 4,177.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 20,295 specimens for a total of 581,944. The statewide 7-day positivity rate is 15 percent.

On Saturday, the Illinois Manteno Veterans’ Home (IVHM) announced the death of its third resident contracting the virus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 63 patients at IVHM have tested positive for COVID-19, including three residents who have died.

These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.