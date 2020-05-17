Illinois lawmakers demand answers over possible unemployment data breach

(WSIL) -- State Representatives Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) and Allen Skillicorn (R-Crystal Lake) are demanding answers from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).

According to a press release from Bryant, a constituent contacted her on May 15 about a potential data breach on the IDES website in a section for gig workers and sole proprietors.

"Through a series of just two clicks, this constituent stumbled upon the personal information of thousands of unemployment applicants on the IDES website," the release says. "This came up in a spreadsheet with thousands of names containing sensitive information."

Bryant says her constituent was able to see the name, address, social security number, and unemployment claimant ID number.

"My constituent was visibly shaken, and worried, and shared her discovery with me," the lawmaker says in the release. "My office immediately brought this to the attention of IDES officials and the Governor’s office."

Bryant says she immediately contacted the Governor's office about the issue and after failing to make the public aware within 24 hours, she decided to send a letter.

In a letter to Pritzker, Bryant asked these questions:

Is IDES aware of any potential data breach involving the personal information of thousands of Illinoisans that have applied for unemployment?

Is Governor Pritzker or his staff aware of any potential breach involving the personal information of thousands of Illinoisans that have applied for unemployment?

How long was the personal information of unemployment applicants available for other applicants to see?

Has the problem been resolved? Is there any possibility that thousands of Illinoisans that have applied for unemployment assistance through the IDES website have had their identity compromised? Byrant added that the Pritzker administration did say they had the situation handled and the website seemed to be fixed Saturday.

Rep. Skillicorn shares frustrations with Bryant over the situation.

In a press release, Skillicorn says issues with the IDES website have been going on for some time.

"For the past two months, the site has had all kinds of technical issues causing delays and frustration for thousands of Illinois residents trying to file for unemployment benefits," the release says. "Now the processing system is making private information publicly available.”

Skillicorn went on to say that if the issue is not resolved soon, he will file a recall resolution.