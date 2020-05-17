IDES confirms data breach within new unemployment portal

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Employment Security has confirmed there was a data breach within its new Pandemic Unemployment Portal.

In a statement on Sunday, the IDES said "An analysis found that

one PUA claimant was able to inadvertently access personal identifying information of a limited number of claimants. That claimant notified the Department of the issue and within an hour, it was corrected to prevent

any future unauthorized access."

IDES added that it has partnered with a company called Deloitte to create the web-based portal and both parties are investigating the situation.

IDES still encourages people to file unemployment benefits through the PUA portal.