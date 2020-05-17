Flood Warning from SUN 10:10 PM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Mchenry County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Warning for Urban Areas and Small Streams in…

Kendall County in northeastern Illinois…

La Salle County in north central Illinois…

DuPage County in northeastern Illinois…

Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

Livingston County in central Illinois…

Lake County in northeastern Illinois…

Will County in northeastern Illinois…

Eastern De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

Grundy County in northeastern Illinois…

Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois…

Northwestern Ford County in east central Illinois…

Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

Northwestern Iroquois County in east central Illinois…

McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…

Northern Lake County in northwestern Indiana…

* Until 100 PM CDT Monday.

* At 1010 PM CDT, law enforcement, media and public reports indicate

widespread flooding, some significant, is ongoing across the

warned area as a result of very heavy rain since Saturday evening.

This includes the entire Chicago metro, where numerous roads

remain closed. Flooding will be more difficult to recognize during

the night. Avoid travel through tonight, if possible.

Additionally, many area rivers, streams and creeks will continue

to rise and remain elevated well into Monday as a result of

additional runoff.

* Some locations that are experiencing flooding include…

Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Elgin, Waukegan, Cicero,

Hammond, Gary, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg,

Bolingbrook, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Orland Park, Tinley

Park, Oak Lawn and Berwyn.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

