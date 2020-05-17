Flood Advisory from SUN 2:04 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Mchenry County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Northwestern Livingston County in central Illinois…

Northwestern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois…

Northwestern Lake County in northeastern Illinois…

La Salle County in north central Illinois…

Southeastern Lee County in north central Illinois…

De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…

Boone County in north central Illinois…

* Until 800 PM CDT.

* At 204 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated very heavy rain due to

showers and embedded thunderstorms. This will likely cause

flooding in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Elgin, Carpentersville, St. Charles, Algonquin, McHenry, Belvidere,

Woodstock, Ottawa, Round Lake, Sycamore, Antioch, Streator,

Wauconda, Little Rock, Plano, Fox Lake, Peru, Harvard, Lake Villa

and Island Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses,

country roads, farmland, and other drainage areas and low lying

spots.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&