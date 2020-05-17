Flash Flood Watch from SUN 4:00 AM CDT until MON 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

McHenry County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING…

The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for

* Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the

following areas, in Illinois, Central Cook, De Kalb, DuPage,

Eastern Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake IL,

McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will, Southern Cook, and

Southern Will. In northwest Indiana, Jasper, Lake IN, Newton,

and Porter.

* Through this evening

* Widespread light to moderate rain with a few embedded

thunderstorms will continue through this morning, with a

possible brief reduction in coverage mid morning. A slow-

moving line of heavy showers and thunderstorms this afternoon

will likely produce a period of heavy rain, with 1 to 2 inches

of rain possible over a period of less than two hours. This rain

will fall onto soils that are saturated due to Thursday night’s

heavy rain event and additional rainfall since last evening.

Widespread total rainfall amounts from last evening through this

evening will total 1.5 to 2.5 inches, with localized amounts in

excess of 3 inches.

* This heavy rainfall may result in flooding, especially of low

lying or poor drainage areas. This includes the Chicago metro

area. The main concern period is this afternoon into this

evening. Additional rises on area rivers will continue into the

upcoming work week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

