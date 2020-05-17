Flash Flood Watch from SUN 4:00 AM CDT until MON 1:00 AM CDT

Flash Flood Watch from SUN 4:00 AM CDT until MON 1:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
McHenry County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING…
The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for
* Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Central Cook, De Kalb, DuPage,
Eastern Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake IL,
McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will, Southern Cook, and
Southern Will. In northwest Indiana, Jasper, Lake IN, Newton,
and Porter.
* Through this evening
* Widespread light to moderate rain with a few embedded
thunderstorms will continue through this morning, with a
possible brief reduction in coverage mid morning. A slow-
moving line of heavy showers and thunderstorms this afternoon
will likely produce a period of heavy rain, with 1 to 2 inches
of rain possible over a period of less than two hours. This rain
will fall onto soils that are saturated due to Thursday night’s
heavy rain event and additional rainfall since last evening.
Widespread total rainfall amounts from last evening through this
evening will total 1.5 to 2.5 inches, with localized amounts in
excess of 3 inches.
* This heavy rainfall may result in flooding, especially of low
lying or poor drainage areas. This includes the Chicago metro
area. The main concern period is this afternoon into this
evening. Additional rises on area rivers will continue into the
upcoming work week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&