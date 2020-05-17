Flash Flood Warning from SUN 4:32 PM CDT until SUN 10:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Mchenry County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Kendall County in northeastern Illinois…

Northeastern La Salle County in north central Illinois…

DuPage County in northeastern Illinois…

Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

Livingston County in central Illinois…

Lake County in northeastern Illinois…

Will County in northeastern Illinois…

Grundy County in northeastern Illinois…

Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois…

North central Ford County in east central Illinois…

Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

Northwestern Iroquois County in east central Illinois…

Eastern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 1030 PM CDT Sunday.

* At 429 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms

producing very heavy rain increasing in coverage across the warned

area. Up to two to three inches of rain have already fallen in the

past three hours over portions of the warned area. There have been

reports of street flooding in portions of Will and Cook County.

Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flash flooding of

small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and

underpasses, country roads, and other drainage areas and low lying

spots.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles. Do not attempt to walk across flooded

roads.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED