European leaders: A vaccine won’t come soon enough

SOAVE, Italy (AP) -- In separate, stark warnings, two major European leaders have bluntly told their citizens that the world needs to adapt to live with the coronavirus and cannot wait to be saved by the development of a vaccine.

The comments were made by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

This comes as both nations around the world and U.S. states are struggling with the increasing need to reactivate economies blindsided by the pandemic.

With 36 million people newly unemployed in the U.S. alone, that economic pressure is building even as authorities acknowledge the risks of kicking off new waves of infections and deaths.