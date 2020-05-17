 Skip to Content

#BREAKING: At least one dead in shooting at Super 8 in Rockford, police say suspect is barricaded inside

Updated
Last updated today at 3:07 am
3:00 am Top Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — At least one person is dead during an ongoing active shooter situation and stand-off at the Super 8 hotel in Rockford.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz has been called in regards to the Super 8 shooting early Sunday morning. Rockford Police say the suspect is barricaded inside.

Rockford Police said a news conference will take place at the media staging area.

This report will be updated.

Breane Lyga

Breane Lyga is the content manager at 13 WREX. She joined the team in 2015 as the 5, 6 and 10PM news producer after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She was 13 WREX’s assignment editor from 2017 to 2018.

