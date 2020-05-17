BREAKING: At least one dead in shooting at Super 8 in Rockford, police say suspect is barricaded inside

ROCKFORD (WREX) — At least one person is dead during an ongoing active shooter situation and stand-off at the Super 8 hotel in Rockford.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz has been called in regards to the Super 8 shooting early Sunday morning. Rockford Police say the suspect is barricaded inside.

Active stand-off continues with barricaded suspect inside the Super 8 Motel. Continue to avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 17, 2020

Rockford Police said a news conference will take place at the media staging area.

Active gunfire at the scene at the Super 8 Motel. The back lot of thunder Bay Grille is for media only. Remain out of the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 17, 2020

