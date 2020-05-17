BREAKING: At least one dead in shooting at Super 8 in Rockford, police say suspect is barricaded inside

#BREAKING: At least one dead in shooting at Super 8 in Rockford, police say suspect is barricaded insideUpdated
ROCKFORD (WREX) — At least one person is dead during an ongoing active shooter situation and stand-off at the Super 8 hotel in Rockford.
Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz has been called in regards to the Super 8 shooting early Sunday morning. Rockford Police say the suspect is barricaded inside.
Rockford Police said a news conference will take place at the media staging area.
This report will be updated.