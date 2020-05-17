Beloit fatal crash victim identified as 19-year-old woman

BELOIT (WREX) -- A woman killed following a crash by a drunk driver in Beloit has been identified by authorities.

The Rock County Medical Examiner's Department announced Daezha Bradley-Carroll, 19, of Delavan, WI was the victim that died in a two-vehicle crash late Friday night in Beloit.

Authorities say it all started when South Beloit Police tried to stop a vehicle speeding from South Beloit into Wisconsin Friday night.

Beloit Police saw the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed when it turned from Park Ave. onto Keeler Ave. Officers heard the vehicle crash and responded to Wisconsin Ave. just before midnight Friday.

Police said Jose Zuniga, 24, of Beloit was arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Three of the five people in Zuniga's vehicle were also arrested for underage drinking.

The second vehicle had three people in it, including Bradley-Carroll, who were all taken to area hospitals and she was pronounced dead at Beloit Memorial Hospital.

The death and crash remains under investigation by the Beloit Police Department and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.