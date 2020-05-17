A new chance for showers to start the new week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A window for scattered showers will remain for the Stateline. This will continue through early Tuesday before warmer air and sunshine return by mid-week.

Sunday's evening showers

We will have a few more showers pop in and out this evening and overnight, but showers take a break as patchy fog takes their place. Mostly cloudy skies also hang around as temperatures cool down into the cool lows in the lower 50's. Winds will shift gears and blow out of the northeast behind a cooler area of our low-pressure system.

There will be a concern for some river flooding due to excessive rainfall since Thursday. Areas like the Rock River and Pecatonica River have picked up nearly 1" - 2" of rainfall since early this morning on an already saturated ground. This is why the National Weather Service has an advisory in place for parts of these rivers through the next weekend.

Flood concerns along rivers in the Stateline through next Saturday.

Warmer and mostly dry next week:

A dry stretch is coming to the Stateline, but it looks like we won't get our wish until Tuesday. This system is expecting to linger around on Monday giving us the chance for more showers. Most of the showers will remain light to moderate and should not be as hefty as we saw early Sunday.

Rainy start but there is a dry close to the upcoming work week.

The dry stretch may arrive with our warmer temperatures. By Wednesday, we rise back toward average. Sunshine sets the stage for a late-week sprint toward the 80's. However, we'll likely fall just short so stay tuned. However, the upper 70's are still fairly warm for this time of year.

Looking long term, the weather may stay warmer than average more often than not through the end of the month. Rainfall may be back and forth; we could see a long dry stretch into next week, then a rainy pattern looks possible after Memorial Day.