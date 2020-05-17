 Skip to Content

21-year-old killed in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County Coroner's Office says a 21-year-old man has died in a shooting.

Hintz says the shooting happened near Charles and 18th streets.

Hintz says paramedics took the patient to OSF St. Anthony's hospital where he died. His identification isn't being released until next of kin can be notified.

There are have been five murders in Rockford in just over 2 weeks.

