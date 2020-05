BELOIT (WREX) -- The Beloit Police Department says it is investigating a shooting early Saturday afternoon.

Officials say they are in the area of Dewey and Keeler avenues gathering information on the incident.

Police ask for the public to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information possibly related to the shooting is asked to call 608-757-2244.

13 WREX will provide more information as it becomes available.