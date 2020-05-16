 Skip to Content

Rockford Lutheran hosts its second annual Crusaders in Action event differently

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Students may be wrapping up the year at home, but one local school found a safe way to get together one last time for a yearly event.

Students from Rockford Lutheran held Crusaders in Action Service Day at the high school's parking lot on Saturday.

Normally students would volunteer at local organizations but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Crusaders are instead collecting donations.

Cars could drive up and drop off clothing items, food, games and toiletries.

Something the school hopes will help keep seven local agencies stocked with supplies.

"I think it's even more important this year. We need to give our students a sense of normalcy. We need to set an example for them. We are all figuring out how to change but we are not only figuring out how to change, we are figuring out how to grow," said Director of Service Learning and Community Engagement Jessica Iasparro.

Rockford Lutheran staff will be dropping off donations on Monday.

