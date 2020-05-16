Roads in DeKalb County closed down due to flooding

Road closed due to flooding, closure, generic

DEKALB COUNTY (WREX) -- Several roads are closed down in DeKalb County due to high water covering the roadways.

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said roads in the Sycamore area along the Kishwaukee River are shut down due to flooding.

East State Street (Route 64) is closed between Airport Road and Kingsway Drive. North Main Street (Route 23) is also closed between North Avenue and Mt. Hunger Road. Brickville Road is also shut down between Parker Street and Maplewood Drive.

Drivers can only use Peace Road to travel north and south of the Kishwaukee River in the Sycamore area.

Police said the water is deep and the current is moving quickly, so drivers are urged not to drive around the barricades in the restricted areas.