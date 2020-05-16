River Flood Warning until WED 4:00 PM CDT

River Flood Warning until WED 4:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…Flood Warning now in effect until Tuesday evening…
The Flood Warning continues for
The Rock River near Joslin.
* Until Tuesday evening.
* At 8:45 AM Saturday the stage was 12.8 feet and rising.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Forecast, Rise to 13.7 feet Sunday. Fall below flood stage Tuesday
evening.
* Impact, At 13.7 feet, Water affects Barstow Road between Barstow
and Osborn.
&&