River Flood Warning until WED 4:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…Flood Warning now in effect until Tuesday evening…

The Flood Warning continues for

The Rock River near Joslin.

* Until Tuesday evening.

* At 8:45 AM Saturday the stage was 12.8 feet and rising.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring.

* Forecast, Rise to 13.7 feet Sunday. Fall below flood stage Tuesday

evening.

* Impact, At 13.7 feet, Water affects Barstow Road between Barstow

and Osborn.

