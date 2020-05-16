River Flood Warning until SUN 3:00 PM CDT

River Flood Warning until SUN 3:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Winnebago County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Kishwaukee River near Perryville, or from Confluence with South
Branch Kishwaukee River downstream to the Rock River.
* until Sunday afternoon.
* At 930 AM Saturday the stage was 12.9 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by
Sunday morning.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet…Inundation of Baumann Park in Cherry Valley
begins.
&&