River Flood Warning until SUN 3:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Kishwaukee River near Perryville, or from Confluence with South

Branch Kishwaukee River downstream to the Rock River.

* until Sunday afternoon.

* At 930 AM Saturday the stage was 12.9 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by

Sunday morning.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet…Inundation of Baumann Park in Cherry Valley

begins.

&&