River Flood Advisory from SAT 7:26 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

DeKalb County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Advisory for

The SB Kishwaukee River at DeKalb, or from I-88 near DeKalb

downstream to near Genoa.

* until Monday evening.

* At 645 PM Saturday the stage was 8.2 feet.

* Action stage is 8.5 feet.

* Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river will rise to near 9.4 feet by early Monday

morning.

* Impact…At 9.0 feet…One lane of Taylor Street is flooded.

&&