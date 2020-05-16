River Flood Advisory from SAT 7:26 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
DeKalb County
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flood Advisory for
The SB Kishwaukee River at DeKalb, or from I-88 near DeKalb
downstream to near Genoa.
* until Monday evening.
* At 645 PM Saturday the stage was 8.2 feet.
* Action stage is 8.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river will rise to near 9.4 feet by early Monday
morning.
* Impact…At 9.0 feet…One lane of Taylor Street is flooded.
