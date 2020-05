Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Boone County

The Flood Advisory continues for

The Kishwaukee River at Belvidere, or from County Line Road

downstream to confluence with South Branch Kishwaukee River.

* until Sunday evening.

* At 930 AM Saturday the stage was 6.1 feet.

* Action stage is 6.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river will rise to near 6.5 feet by early Sunday.

