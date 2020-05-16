Health agencies struggle to ramp up virus tracking

ATLANTA (AP) --As state after state begins to reopen, local health departments charged with tracking down everyone who has been in close contact with those who test positive for coronavirus are still scrambling to hire enough people.

They are often hundreds, even thousands, of people short of targets for their contact tracing programs.

In Cook County, Illinois, there are just 29 contact tracers serving 2.5 million people in the communities around Chicago.

Los Angeles County has 400 of the estimated 6,000 contact tracers it will need.

Public health experts worry this could lead to a resurgence of the virus.