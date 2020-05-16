Juvenile dies, teenager injured following ATV crash in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) -- A juvenile was killed and a teenager was taken to the hospital following an ATV crash Friday night in Boone County.

Boone County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of Waco Way west of Beech Bay Road in Poplar Grove Friday around 7:00 p.m. for an ATV crash.

After an investigation, police said two four-wheelers collided after traveling westbound on Waco Way Friday.

The two drivers were an 18-year-old male and a juvenile boy who were transported to Javon Bea Mercy Hospital. The 18-year-old is in stable condition and the juvenile died Saturday morning. Police did not release the age of the juvenile.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The victims are not being identified at this time.