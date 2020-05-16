Intoxicated driver leads to crash, one person killed in Beloit

BELOIT (WREX) -- One person was killed and several others were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash involving an intoxicated driver overnight in Beloit.

Authorities say it all started when South Beloit Police tried to stop a vehicle speeding from South Beloit into Wisconsin Friday night.

Beloit Police saw the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed when it turned from Park Ave. onto Keeler Ave. Officers heard the vehicle crash and responded to Wisconsin Ave. just before midnight Friday.

Jose Zuniga, 24, of Beloit was arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Three of the five people in Zuniga's vehicle were also arrested for underage drinking.

The second vehicle had three people in it who were all taken to area hospitals and one person was pronounced dead at Beloit Memorial Hospital. The victim killed is not being identified at this time.

The crash remains under investigation. Police said the suspect's vehicle was not being chased into Beloit.