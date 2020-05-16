Illinois reports 2,088 new coronavirus cases, 74 more deaths

CHICAGO (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,088 new coronavirus cases across the state Saturday.

Illinois now has a total of 92,457 positive COVID-19 cases overall.

IDPH also reported 74 more deaths related to the virus adding to the state's death toll now up to 4,129.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 23,047 specimens for a total of 561,649. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate is 15 percent

The Illinois Manteno Veterans’ Home (IVHM) is also reporting Saturday the death of a third resident with COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 63 patients at IVHM have contracted COVID-19, including three residents who have died.

These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.