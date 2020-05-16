Flash Flood Watch from SUN 4:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

McHenry County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

EVENING…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of Illinois and northwest

Indiana, including the following areas, in Illinois, Central

Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee,

Kendall, Lake IL, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will,

Southern Cook, and Southern Will. In northwest Indiana,

Jasper, Lake IN, Newton, and Porter.

* From late tonight through Sunday evening

* An initial widespread area of moderate rain with embedded

thunderstorms is expected tonight into Sunday morning. Localized

rainfall amounts of up to 1 to 2 inches will be possible with

this activity. Additional heavier showers and thunderstorms are

then expected to develop through the afternoon hours and may

move over the same areas resulting in the potential for flash

flooding.

* This heavy rainfall may result in flooding of low lying or poor

drainage areas. Additional rises on area rivers into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&