Flash Flood Watch from SUN 4:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT

Flash Flood Watch from SUN 4:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
McHenry County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING…
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of Illinois and northwest
Indiana, including the following areas, in Illinois, Central
Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee,
Kendall, Lake IL, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will,
Southern Cook, and Southern Will. In northwest Indiana,
Jasper, Lake IN, Newton, and Porter.
* From late tonight through Sunday evening
* An initial widespread area of moderate rain with embedded
thunderstorms is expected tonight into Sunday morning. Localized
rainfall amounts of up to 1 to 2 inches will be possible with
this activity. Additional heavier showers and thunderstorms are
then expected to develop through the afternoon hours and may
move over the same areas resulting in the potential for flash
flooding.
* This heavy rainfall may result in flooding of low lying or poor
drainage areas. Additional rises on area rivers into next week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&