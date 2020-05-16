First coronavirus-related death reported in Stephenson County; new death in Whiteside Co.

STEPHENSON COUNTY (WREX) -- The Stephenson County Health Department is reporting its first death related to COVID-19 on Saturday.

Officials said a resident in their 70s died after testing positive for the virus.

The county's total number of coronavirus cases remains at 144 since no new positive cases were reported Saturday. Three of the county's patients are currently in the hospital battling the disease.

Health staff said in their press release Saturday, they are seeing an increase of cases coming from the Hispanic community. These cases have affected three local businesses, according to officials. Nuestro Queso, Pearl Valley Eggs and Snak King are listed as the businesses hit with the virus.

Whiteside County also reported a new COVID-19-related death Saturday of a resident in their 90s. This brings its total number of deaths to 9.

Whiteside County Health Department also announced five new cases which includes a resident in their 40s, 50s, 60s, 80s and 90s.

Officials in both counties said they are working to identify close contacts with the patients to reduce any additional exposure to the virus.