Ernie Gonzalez, winner of 1986 Pensacola Open, dies at 59

Courtesy: PGA TOUR

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- One-time PGA Tour winner Ernie Gonzalez has died after battling a disease.

The tour says he died Friday in a Chicago hospital of Alzheimer's.

Gonzalez played on the PGA Tour from 1985 to 1988, and then he continued to play at least one tournament a year through 2003.

His highlight was the 1986 Pensacola Open. The Californian shot 63 in the rain-delayed second round for a one-shot lead. But the 36-hole final because of weather delays was canceled, and Gonzalez was declared the winner.

Ernie Gonzalez was 59.