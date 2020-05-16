Democrats investigating Trump firing of State Dept. watchdog

WASHINGTON (AP) --Democrats are demanding that the White House hand over all records related to President Donald Trump's latest firing of a federal watchdog, this time at the State Department.

They suggested Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was responsible for the firing, in what they say "may be an illegal act of retaliation."

The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee announced their investigation Saturday in a letter to the administration.

Trump said late Friday that he was firing the inspector general, Steve Linick, an Obama administration appointee whose office was critical of what it saw as political bias in the State Department's management.