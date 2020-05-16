Boone County nears 300 confirmed cases of COVID-19

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) -- Boone County is inching closer to reporting 300 coronavirus cases.

The Boone County Health Department is reporting 8 new positive cases on Saturday. The county is now up to 288 cases total.

Another staff member at the Symphony Northwoods facility is among the new cases the county is reporting. Of the 82 confirmed cases at the nursing home, 60 residents and 22 staff members have tested positive for the virus. There have been 10 deaths at the long-term care facility.

Boone County overall remains with 14 deaths related to coronavirus. The county said 73 residents have recovered from the virus.