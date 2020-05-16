A Sunday filled with Showers and Storms

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Showers and thunderstorms are moving into the Stateline starting Saturday night and will continue into Sunday. These showers may pack-a-punch early Sunday afternoon, but wrap up by the evening. We will also be holding on to warmer highs starting Tuesday.

Sunday's showers & thunderstorms

Showers will begin early Sunday with a chance for thunderstorms. There will also be heavy downpours embedded, but we are not expecting any other modes of severe threat with these early storms. River flooding will remain a concern due to the potential for excessive rainfall.

Flood advisories are in effect through most of the weekend.

Meanwhile, A low-pressure system moving through eastern Iowa will bring in a warm front into northern Illinois. Depending on the placement of this frontal boundary, there is a concern for strong/severe storms in areas south of I-88 and east of I-39 toward Chicago. However, the Stateline should stay out of that threat. Temperatures for the day will climb into the upper 60's with areas in the frontal zone approaching the 70's. Expect our biggest threat to be very heavy rainfall.

Sunday night leads to a few showers to start off, but showers quickly end as breezy winds take their place. Wind gusts out of the north are up to 25 mph with cool lows in the upper 40's.

Warmer, drier next week:

A longer dry stretch is what the Stateline needs at this point, and it looks like we get that wish next week. Monday through Friday look dry for now. Each day remains sunny and quiet.

Temperatures start out cool but rise back above average late in the week. There's a chance we get to 80 degrees late in the week, but we'll likely fall just short. However, the upper 70's are still fairly warm for this time of year.

Jumping closer to average by the mid-week.

Looking long term, the weather may stay warmer than average more often than not through the end of the month. Rainfall may be back and forth; we could see a long dry stretch into next week, then a rainy pattern looks possible after Memorial Day.