34 new COVID-19 cases in Winnebago County, 2 new deaths

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) -- There are now 34 new coronavirus cases in Winnebago County, including two new deaths related to the virus.

On Saturday, the health department said the new confirmed cases brings the county's total to 1,444.

County health officials also reported two new deaths in which the county now stands at 41 overall.

There's now been more than 14,900 coronavirus tests conducted in Winnebago County as of Saturday. A total of 338 residents have recovered from the virus so far in the county.