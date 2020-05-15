Winnebago lines streets with American flags

WINNEBAGO (WREX) — You will be seeing a bit more red, white and blue over the next week and a half if you live in Winnebago.

Flags Over Bago set up 168 American flags on Elida Street for Armed Forces Day. The organization has set up these flags to honor service members on holidays for the last 11 years. Organizers say the mile-long line of flags is a sight to behold.

"The first time I came over the hill and we had them flying, by the time I got to the end of the street, I was crying," said Flags Over Bago Founder Mary Gross. "It's really heartwarming."

The flags will remain up through Memorial Day, which is on May 25.