Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana says he will not enforce stay at home order

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana says his office will not enforce the governor's stay at home order.



Last week, Gov. JB Pritzker announced a five phase plan to open the state in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Illinois region with Winnebago County in it is set to enter phase 3 by the end of the month. But with that, many businesses are still considered non-essential and will only be able to do curbside pickup. Additionally, bars and restaurants still wouldn't be able to allow customers to dine in.



Caruana says while this is his own decision, he is also following recommendations by the Illinois Sheriff's Association, who released a memo Thursday advising departments to not enforce the stay at home order and to not cite businesses that open in defiance of it.



"We are not the PPE police," Caruana told a 13 WREX reporter on Friday afternoon.



He went on to call the governor's actions "disappointing" and "shameful" after Pritzker said he'd consider withhold funding to communities that do not abide by the order.



Caruana says he's not encouraging people to defy the order, and says businesses should be aware that licenses could be revoked by the state if they do open up.



