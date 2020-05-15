Winnebago County considering waiving penalties for delayed property tax payments

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Board is considering a proposal which would waive penalties for certain delayed property tax payments.



As proposed, here's how a taxpayer would qualify:

The taxpayer's income has been interrupted by a government ordered business shutdown

The taxpayer has applied for and been denied financial assistance

The taxpayer makes an on-time partial payment of the first installment of the property tax due

The taxpayer submits an application and documentation

The taxpayer pays the remaining balance of the installment by Oct. 15, 2020

The county says before passing the proposal, they're seeking input from the community as well as local taxing districts.



If interested, you can send an email to Jamie Salgado, the Chairman of the county's Finance Committee, at jasalgado@wincoil.us



All comments/questions will be addressed at the Finance Committee meeting scheduled for May 21.