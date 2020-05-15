William Grady Pool in Belvidere won’t open for summer amid pandemic

BELVIDERE (WREX) — The Belvidere Park District announced that William Grady pool will not open for the 2020 season.

“Given that the Stay at Home order was extended to the end of the month, what we know with respect to the requirements for re-opening and the economic scenarios, the decision was relatively obvious,” said Executive Director, Mark Pentecost. “That said, the decision may have been obvious, but I want to emphasize it was in no way, easy."

Those who have purchased a 2020 season pass may request a refund, or have the option to carry the pass over to use during the 2021 season.

The William Grady pool was originally built in 1939, then replaced in 1986. At 25 yards wide and 50 yards long, it is one of the largest public pools in the region, featuring three diving boards, cabanas, shade structures, deck and wading pool. The main pool holds approximately 480,000 gallons of water, with another 20,000 for the wading pool.

“The William Grady pool is an iconic part of the Belvidere community. The opening of the pool is a certain sign of summer to our residents for the past 80 years, which made the final decision very difficult,” said Pentecost. “We also understand that our fiduciary responsibility to the District’s taxpayers is equally paramount. It is why, as I stated earlier, that we’ve been running through every scenario we could imagine balancing those important considerations to make it work.”

Updated information on the pool closing will be shared at belviderepark.org and on social media channels.