Weekend rain and cooler temperatures lead to warmer week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Saturday starts on a dry note, but showery conditions are expected late in the day. The rain and cloud cover is going to keep temperatures cooler-than-average, but next week could bring temperatures close to 80-degrees.

Mostly dry day ahead:

The Stateline finds itself under the influence of a departing area of high pressure early Saturday, keeping dry weather and even sunshine around early. Clouds are going to gradually build as high pressure slides farther east of the Upper Midwest.

Cirrus clouds are going go give the sky a bit of a milky look before completely overcast conditions and rain chances late in the day. Have no fear, though! Any Saturday morning or afternoon plans to do some yard work or go for a jog should remain dry.

Much of the day is going to remain dry, but rain and even a few thunderstorms are possible overnight into early Sunday.

Rain chances return during the late evening and are going to linger through the overnight period. Some thunder cannot be ruled out, though widespread severe storms aren't forecast. A few isolated storms, especially closer to the Quad Cities, could pack a punch along a lifting warm front.

Sunday showers:

The shower activity that moves in overnight Saturday is going to stick around through much of Sunday. Steady rain is likely primarily early Sunday before gradually becoming more scattered in nature by the afternoon.

As a closed low continues to shift southeast, another round of steady rain is forecast to develop by Sunday evening into the overnight hours of Monday. This should wrap up by the noon hour Monday, with gradually clearing skies.

A widespread swath of 1/2" to 1" of rain is possible between late Saturday and early Monday.

Given the wet couple of days, river levels are going to be closely monitored through the weekend into early next week. Model guidance suggests between 1/2" to 1" of rain is possible, with potentially higher amounts where thunderstorms are able to maintain themselves.

Drying out and warming up:

While the weekend remains cool, a warming trend is ahead for next week. Temperatures close in on 80° by the end of the week.

The pattern of below average temperatures persist into early next work week, but temperatures are going to approach average and beyond by midweek. As the influence of the closed low dwindles, an upper-level ridge looks to set up shop, allowing for warmer temperatures. By the end of the week, temperatures could approach 80-degrees for the first time in 2020.