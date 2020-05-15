Three Rockford nonprofits make Hope Bags for local students

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Words of encouragement can go a long way during the COVID-19 pandemic. That's how Rockford organizations are making sure local students know they are not alone.

Words can lift up spirits and for many teens and young adults knowing people care and are willing to help means everything in the midst of isolation.

"They are just struggling because they're not able to finish off their year. They are not able to do sports. They are not able to do the things they normally are able to do. Go out and hangout with friends," said Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation Founder Xavier Whitford.

Three Rockford nonprofit groups are making hundreds of Hope Bags with the help of community donations.

"There are things in there that they can wear, that they can put on their desk, and that they can look at and remind them that they are not alone. Remind them to keep fighting and keep swimming through this situation that we are in right now," said Whitford.

Teachers, coaches and families let the groups know who they think could use one of these bags. Each Hope Bag is delivered with a letter, a book mark, a painted rock and information on where to find local resources.

The National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) says resources are needed especially for those who have never struggled with mental health before.

"Most people are experiencing higher levels of anxiety, worry, fear, stress and isolation. I think support groups can give both teens and adults the feeling of maybe more [connectiveness]," said NAMI of Northern Illinois Executive Director Danielle Angilieri.

The groups are hoping the bags will remind people it's okay to ask for help.

"The world has kinda shifted under our feet and everyone is hyper-focused on physical health but I believe that making mental health a fundamental piece of that is how we are gong to get out of this pandemic," said Angilieri.

Bringing a little TLC to your door and hoping for a better tomorrow.

"It's going to be okay," said Whitford.

NAMI is offering a Virtual Teen Support Group on May 19 from 5:30 - 7 p.m.