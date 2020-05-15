Showers and storms stay out of the forecast until the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After two nights of heavy rainfall in a row, the Stateline gets a breather and a chance to dry out today and part of tomorrow. By Sunday, however, rain showers are on their way back into the picture.

Dry for now:

Heavy rainfall Wednesday night and Thursday night leaves the Stateline drenched.

The rain totals over the last 48 hours have been impressive. Up to 5" of rain has fallen since Wednesday is some spots. Any lingering flooding should be cleared up by the afternoon.

Dry conditions through the rest of the day will help. After a foggy and humid start to the day, the stuffy conditions clear out by the afternoon. The sky will as well. We should see sunny conditions and temperatures back into the middle 70's.

Saturday starts out dry, but turning cloudy through the day. Cooler air slips in, causing temperatures to fall into the upper 60's. For now, it looks like rain holds off until late in the evening, then showers fall over much of the night. We'll see on-and-off rainfall throughout Sunday.

On-and-off rain with a few rumbles of thunder should be expected starting Saturday night.

While Sunday won't be a washout, plan on soggy conditions. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but we should avoid the severe weather and heavy downpours that the last few nights brought. Another 1/2" of rain is possible. While this won't lead to more widespread flooding, streams, small rivers, and fields may be full of additional water.

Temperatures remain in the 60's Sunday. While the weather dries out on Monday, look for the cooler weather in the 60's to hang around another day.

Warmer, drier next week:

A longer dry stretch is what the Stateline needs at this point, and it looks like we get that wish next week. Monday through Friday look dry for now. Each day remains sunny and quiet.

Temperatures start out cool, but rise back above average late in the week. There's a chance we get to 80 degrees late in the week, but we'll likely fall just short. However, the upper 70's are still fairly warm for this time of year.

The Climate Prediction Center has warmer than usual weather favored through the end of the month.

Looking long term, the weather may stay warmer than average more often than not through the end of the month. Rainfall may be back and forth; we could see a longer dry stretch into next week, then a rainy pattern looks possible after Memorial Day.