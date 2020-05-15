Rockford Police arrest four on its first Violent Crime Reduction Patrol

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police arrested four people on its first night of Violent Crime Reduction Patrols on Thursday night.

“Apparently, certain violent criminals did not heed the warning that the police were coming after them with everything we have at our disposal,” Chief Dan O’Shea said. “Last night’s results are just the first of many to come. We are committed to reducing the number of violent crimes that have been creeping up in the last month.”

Police arrested all four suspects after three separate traffic stops.

Johnny Washington, 30, of Rockford was arrested after police found a loaded weapon during a traffic stop for a window tint violation. The weapon was stolen. The Winnebago County State's Attorney charged Washington on three weapon charges and drug possession.

Aaron English, 24, of Rockford, was taken into custody after he fled a traffic stop. Police used spike strips and then arrested him without incident, according to police. The Winnebago County State's Attorney charged English with fleeing the scene, drug possession, a domestic warrant and traffic charges.

Sontino Sanchez, 20, of Rockford and Deaundre Cooper, 20, of Rockford, fled a traffic stop by police near Corbin and Montague. Police found the car and its four occupants with a loaded weapon later Thursday night. Cooper was charged on violence, drug and weapon charges. Sanchez was charged with fleeing the scene and other traffic charges.

Police also broke up a house party, arrested suspects on outstanding warrants, and impounded vehicles that fled traffic stops.

All suspects are held in the Winnebago County jail.