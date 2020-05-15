Roby rolling with NBA hiatus

OKLAHOMA CITY (WREX) — The NBA is still trying to figure out what it's going to do for the remainder of the season, which was put on hold back in mid-March. Dixon native Isaiah Roby is a rookie with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and after hearing his name called on Draft day last summer, he never envisioned his rookie year turning out like this.

"If you would have asked me last year if this would have been where I was at, I would have had no chance of guessing this is where I would be at," Roby said in a Zoom interview from his Oklahoma home.

Roby was playing with Oklahoma City's G-League team the night the NBA suspended its season.

"It was really weird, a weird vibe around our game in Sacramento," he said of March 12, the day the NBA's season went on hold. "It was like are we going to play or is our season canceled? That night was a really weird night. After the game was finished we headed back to Oklahoma City, self-quarantined and waited for more information."

Roby has dealt with a foot injury this season, so a little time off is actually helping him.

"I'm taking it as a good thing because I've been battling an injury all year," he said. "I've been playing the whole season on minute restrictions. We were trying to manage my injury. The plan for me was, once the season was done, to shut down for a little bit anyway and start the rehab process. That way I could get 100 percent for what was supposed to be Summer League. Now it will either not happen or be more of a fall league now."

But before that, the NBA still has to figure out what to do with the season that's on hold.

"I know everybody wants to get back out there and play," Roby said. "From the players to the owners, everybody wants to finish the season out. Obviously the number one thing is safety. They're trying to do as much precautionary work as they can, making sure we have the right amount of tests, making sure we have enough tests not only for players, but for anybody working with us."

One potential idea floating around is having a sort of bubble or campus type environment, with all the teams in one city to eliminate the need for travel since the games likely wouldn't have fans anyway.

"That also creates problems in itself," Roby explains. "Getting guys to go to one place and not leave. Try to minimize people coming in and out. The NBA has a lot of people that are good at their job and they're trying to figure that out for us."

For now, Roby is doing what he can to stay in shape at his Oklahoma City home until the Thunder's facility opens with restrictions next week.

"I have a boxing heavy bag and a Peloton bike for my house," he said. "I'm trying to stay as active as possible. But I miss the court. I miss getting some shots up."

The players miss playing. Millions of fans miss watching them play, as the NBA, like so many other things around the world, remains in a holding pattern.