River Flood Warning from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until WED 5:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…Flood Warning now in effect until Tuesday morning…

The Flood Warning continues for

The Rock River near Joslin.

* Until Tuesday morning.

* At 2:45 PM Friday the stage was 11.1 feet and rising.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent activity, localized run-off seems to be entering the river

faster than previously expected, thus the forecast crest timing

has been set to occur sooner.

* Forecast, Rise above flood stage this evening and continue rising

to 13.6 feet Saturday evening. The river will fall back below flood

stage Tuesday morning.

* Impact, At 13.7 feet, Water affects Barstow Road between Barstow

and Osborn.

&&