River Flood Warning from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until WED 5:00 AM CDT

River Flood Warning from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until WED 5:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…Flood Warning now in effect until Tuesday morning…
The Flood Warning continues for
The Rock River near Joslin.
* Until Tuesday morning.
* At 2:45 PM Friday the stage was 11.1 feet and rising.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent activity, localized run-off seems to be entering the river
faster than previously expected, thus the forecast crest timing
has been set to occur sooner.
* Forecast, Rise above flood stage this evening and continue rising
to 13.6 feet Saturday evening. The river will fall back below flood
stage Tuesday morning.
* Impact, At 13.7 feet, Water affects Barstow Road between Barstow
and Osborn.
&&