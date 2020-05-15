River Flood Warning from FRI 4:51 PM CDT until SUN 2:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Kishwaukee River near Perryville, or from Confluence with South

Branch Kishwaukee River downstream to the Rock River.

* from this afternoon to Sunday afternoon.

* At 430 PM Friday the stage was 12.2 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 13.0 feet by

early Saturday. The river will fall below flood stage Sunday

morning.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet…Inundation of Baumann Park in Cherry Valley

begins.

&&