River Flood Warning from FRI 4:51 PM CDT until SUN 2:30 PM CDT

River Flood Warning from FRI 4:51 PM CDT until SUN 2:30 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Winnebago County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Kishwaukee River near Perryville, or from Confluence with South
Branch Kishwaukee River downstream to the Rock River.
* from this afternoon to Sunday afternoon.
* At 430 PM Friday the stage was 12.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 13.0 feet by
early Saturday. The river will fall below flood stage Sunday
morning.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet…Inundation of Baumann Park in Cherry Valley
begins.
&&