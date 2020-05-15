River Flood Warning until SAT 6:08 AM CDT

River Flood Warning until SAT 6:08 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
DeKalb County
…Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity…
The Flood Warning continues for
The SB Kishwaukee River at DeKalb, or from I-88 near DeKalb
downstream to near Genoa.
* until Saturday morning.
* At 1015 AM Friday the stage was 10.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 11.2 feet by this
evening. The river will fall below flood stage early Saturday.
* Impact…At 11.0 feet…Street flooding begins in northern part of
DeKalb. Clifford Drive is threatened near Praire Park in DeKalb.
&&