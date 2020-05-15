River Flood Advisory from FRI 7:36 PM CDT until MON 7:30 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Ogle County
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flood Advisory for
The Rock River at Byron, or from Confluence with Kishwaukee River to
Castle Rock State Park near Oregon.
* until Monday morning.
* At 715 PM Friday the stage was 10.1 feet.
* Action stage is 10.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river will rise to near 11.0 feet by Saturday
afternoon.
&&