River Flood Advisory from FRI 2:06 AM CDT until SAT 2:06 PM CDT

River Flood Advisory from FRI 2:06 AM CDT until SAT 2:06 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Winnebago County
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flood Advisory for
The Kishwaukee River near Perryville, or from Confluence with South
Branch Kishwaukee River downstream to the Rock River.
* until Saturday afternoon.
* At 130 AM Friday the stage was 8.8 feet.
* Action stage is 11.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river will rise to near 11.9 feet by Saturday
morning.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet…Inundation of Baumann Park in Cherry Valley
begins.
