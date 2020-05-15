River Flood Advisory from FRI 1:50 AM CDT until SAT 1:50 PM CDT

River Flood Advisory from FRI 1:50 AM CDT until SAT 1:50 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
DeKalb County
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flood Advisory for
The SB Kishwaukee River at DeKalb, or from I-88 near DeKalb
downstream to near Genoa.
* until Saturday afternoon.
* At 115 AM Friday the stage was 8.4 feet.
* Action stage is 8.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river will rise to near 9.2 feet by this afternoon.
* Impact…At 9.0 feet…One lane of Taylor Street is flooded.
&&