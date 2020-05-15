River Flood Advisory from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Lee County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Advisory for

The Rock River at Dixon, or from Castle Rock State Park near Oregon

downstream to Lee County line.

* from this afternoon to Saturday evening.

* At 415 AM Friday the stage was 11.6 feet.

* Action stage is 13.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river will rise to near 13.1 feet by early Saturday.

